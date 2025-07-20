Nation & World News
English and Gotterup defy expectations to finish 2nd and 3rd at British Open

Harris English arrived in Britain two weeks ago without his caddie while Chris Gotterup flew over without a plane ticket for Ireland
Chris Gotterup of the United States, right and Harris English of the United States shake hands on the 18th green after completing their final round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Harris English arrived in Britain two weeks ago without his caddie. Chris Gotterup flew over without a plane ticket for Ireland.

They’ll return to the United States as the second and third-placed finishers at the British Open at Royal Portrush, a whole lot richer and with exciting opportunities ahead of them.

English shot a closing 5-under 66 on Sunday to secure a second runner-up finish to Scottie Scheffler at a major this year, after the PGA Championship in May. One of the best years of his career could yet include an appearance in the Ryder Cup at New York in September.

Gotterup's last two weeks on the links have been life-changing. As the world No. 158, he outlasted Rory McIlroy to win the Scottish Open last week and earn a late qualifying berth for the Open Championship where, on his major debut, he shot weekend rounds of 68 and 67 to finish third.

In the space of eight days, Gotterup has earned around $2.7 million — double his career earnings. Oh, and it was his 26th birthday on Sunday, too.

“I don’t know what’s going on over here,” said Gotterup, whose family roots are Danish, “but maybe my European blood in me a little bit has come to life.”

English finished on 13-under par, four shots behind Scheffler and a stroke ahead of final-round playing partner Gotterup. That despite being without his longtime caddie, Eric Larson, who couldn’t get a travel visa for the U.K. because of prison time served 20 years ago. Instead, his short-game coach, Ramon Bescansa, was on the bag.

“Ramon and I did a great job of coming up with a strategy,” the No. 19-ranked English said. “He kind of knows how I operate.”

English is now just outside the automatic qualifying positions for the American Ryder Cup team

“Hopefully I can get in that top six to lock up a spot,” he said.

And what about Gotterup for an out-of-nowhere captain’s pick for Keegan Bradley?

“I mean, it really wasn’t ever on my radar,” he said. “I obviously hoped to play well, and it would be a miracle.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Harris English of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Chris Gotterup of the United States putts on the 8th green during the final round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Credit: AP

Chris Gotterup of the USA on day four of the Scottish Open 2025 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Sunday July 13, 2025. (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler of the United States poses for photographers with the Claret Jug trophy after winning the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

