England stages dramatic comeback to force extra time against Sweden in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

ZURICH (AP) — Defending champion England staged a remarkable late recovery from two goals down to take its quarterfinal against Sweden to extra time on Thursday at the Women’s European Championship.

England had been trailing almost from the start after Kosovare Asllani fired Sweden in front with less than two minutes on the clock and Stina Blackstenius doubled Sweden’s lead in the 25th.

With 12 minutes remaining, England looked set to be heading for an early exit. It would have been the first time the Lionesses had failed to reach the semifinals of a major tournament since 2013.