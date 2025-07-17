Nation & World News
Nation & World News

England stages dramatic comeback to force extra time against Sweden in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

Defending champion England has staged a remarkable late recovery from two goals down to take its quarterfinal against Sweden to extra time at the Women’s European Championship
England's Michelle Agyemang, right, celebrates Lauren James after scoring their second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

England's Michelle Agyemang, right, celebrates Lauren James after scoring their second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

ZURICH (AP) — Defending champion England staged a remarkable late recovery from two goals down to take its quarterfinal against Sweden to extra time on Thursday at the Women’s European Championship.

England had been trailing almost from the start after Kosovare Asllani fired Sweden in front with less than two minutes on the clock and Stina Blackstenius doubled Sweden’s lead in the 25th.

With 12 minutes remaining, England looked set to be heading for an early exit. It would have been the first time the Lionesses had failed to reach the semifinals of a major tournament since 2013.

However, substitute Chloe Kelly had an immediate impact with two wonderful crosses leading to two goals in the space of two minutes — from Lucy Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang.

The winner will face Italy in the semifinal in Geneva on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

England's Michelle Agyemang celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sweden's Kosovare Asllani, right, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, center, celebrate beside England's Jess Carter, left, after Asllani scored the opening goal during the Women's Euro 2025 quarterfinals soccer match between Sweden and England at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

England's Beth Mead, right, celebrates after scoring her sides fifth goal during the Women's Euro 2025, group D, soccer match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

Euro 2025: England thumps Wales 6-1 to set up quarterfinal clash with Sweden

Euro 2025: Girelli's two goals lift Italy over Hegerberg's Norway into semifinals

Euro 2025: Even after women coaches' long title-winning run they are still outnumbered by men

The Latest

FILE - Noel, left, and Liam Gallagher, of Oasis, perform in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 27, 2008. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

8 bands divided by lawsuits: It's not just Jane's Addiction

11m ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers make star linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL's highest-paid defender

13m ago

Interior Secretary Burgum must personally approve all wind and solar projects, a new order says

14m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.