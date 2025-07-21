Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Meesseman, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022, is joining the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
The timing of the arrival of the Belgium forward in the U.S. will be determined by how long it takes to get her visa, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
ESPN first reported Meesseman's decision.
The two-time All-Star, who helped the Washington Mystics win the 2019 title, has been focused on leading the Belgium national team since her last season in the WNBA, which she spent with the Chicago Sky.
Meesseman helped Belgium win the EuroBasket title last month to qualify for next year's World Cup.
She joins a stacked New York team with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu that won its first championship last year.
___
AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a
Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica
Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.
How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes
A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.
Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50
These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.