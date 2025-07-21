Breaking: Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica
Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA, AP source says

A person familiar with the decision says 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman is joining the New York Liberty
Belgium's Emma Meesseman, center, tries to score against Spain's Andrea Vilaro, during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match between Spain and Belgium at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Belgium's Emma Meesseman, center, tries to score against Spain's Andrea Vilaro, during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match between Spain and Belgium at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Meesseman, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022, is joining the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The timing of the arrival of the Belgium forward in the U.S. will be determined by how long it takes to get her visa, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

ESPN first reported Meesseman's decision.

The two-time All-Star, who helped the Washington Mystics win the 2019 title, has been focused on leading the Belgium national team since her last season in the WNBA, which she spent with the Chicago Sky.

Meesseman helped Belgium win the EuroBasket title last month to qualify for next year's World Cup.

She joins a stacked New York team with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu that won its first championship last year.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Belgium's Emma Meesseman, centre, tries to score against Spain, during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match between Spain and Belgium at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

