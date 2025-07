Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Meesseman, the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP who last played in the league in 2022, is joining the New York Liberty, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The timing of the arrival of the Belgium forward in the U.S. will be determined by how long it takes to get her visa, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

ESPN first reported Meesseman's decision.