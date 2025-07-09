Nation & World News
Elie Saab blends 19th-century romance with red carpet precision in fall couture

Elie Saab has unveiled his latest fall haute couture collection in Paris, staying true to his signature romantic style
By THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — Elie Saab, the Lebanese designer long favored on the red carpet, returned to familiar territory on Wednesday, with fall haute couture — and did so unapologetically.

Fashion insiders gathered in Paris among marble columns as models descended a gilded stone staircase to the strains of harpsichord music, setting the tone for a collection steeped in historical romance.

Saab leaned into his signature codes: sumptuous velvets, gowns gathered at the back, and pearl and jewel-adorned chokers. Floral appliqués — another hallmark — appeared throughout, anchoring the collection in the romanticism that has defined the house for decades.

This was a particularly thoughtful collection, evoking Romantic silhouettes from the turn of the 19th century in Europe. The soft draping and historical references gave the show a sense of emotional depth beyond its surface opulence.

The color palette ranged from deep emeralds and sapphires to dusky mauves, offering a moody backdrop for the jewel-encrusted embroidery that shimmered under the lights. Among the standout pieces were gowns with cascading trains and bejeweled details, encasing the body in a kind of luxurious cage.

Though luxury and opulence may be Saab’s well-trodden path, he showed that consistency remains its own form of artistry.

Saab’s couture is less about surprise and more about control — control of silhouette, embellishment, and fantasy. Where other houses have veered into avant-garde or gender-fluid territory this season, Saab stayed rooted in his vision of archetypal femininity, shaped by heritage and craftsmanship.

If the show felt familiar at times, it was also undeniably polished — a standout collection that reminded audiences why Saab’s world of embellished escapism continues to resonate.

