Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dr. David Altchek, Mets medical director and Tommy John surgery pioneer, dies at 68

Dr. David Altchek, a renowned orthopedic surgeon and longtime New York Mets medical director, has died at 68
Dr. David Altchek poses in his office filled with sports memorabilia in New York, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dr. David Altchek poses in his office filled with sports memorabilia in New York, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. David Altchek, who performed more than 2,000 Tommy John surgeries and was the New York Mets longtime medical director, died Thursday. He was 68.

His death was announced by the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he was co-chief emeritus. Altchek told associates last year he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He was the Mets head team physician from 1991-2001 and medical director from 2005-24, physician of the U.S. Davis Cup team from 1999-2003 and North American medical director of the ATP Tour. Altchek was co-chief of HSS's sports medicine and shoulder service from 2005-14.

“While Dr. Altchek’s intelligence and innovations certainly benefited his patients — and sports medicine in general — his biggest impact was his warm, friendly, caring personality,” said Glenn S. Fleisig, biomechanics research director of the American Sports Medicine Institute. “Colleagues, friends, and patients all loved David and are thankful for the time we had with him.”

A son of orthopedic surgeon Martin Altchek, David attended Middletown High School in New York, received his undergraduate degree at Columbia and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College in 1982. He interned at The New York Hospital and became a resident at HSS, where he had a fellowship under Dr. Russell Warren, HSS's surgeon in chief from 1993-03 and a longtime team physician of the New York Giants.

"My first Tommy John surgery was in 1993, and I did the procedure that Dr. Jobe, Dr. Frank Jobe prescribed," Altchek said during a 2024 interview with The Associated Press. "It took 2 1/2 hours and I was exhausted. And I realized then that we had to do something about Tommy John surgery. We had to make it a little bit easier."

Working with residents and fellows, Altchek developed what was called a docking procedure and tested it on about 100 elbows.

“It worked and it worked amazingly well,” Altchek said. “We really did not change it at all for 20-something years."

Altchek estimated last year he had performed more than 2,400 Tommy John surgeries. He was a preferred surgeon for the Tommy John procedure in recent years along with Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister and Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Part of Altchek's job was to reassure a player his baseball career was not over.

“You tell them this is unfortunate, but this is your MRI. This is probably why it happened — meaning you threw outside the envelope of your tissue quality," he explained. "But we have a procedure that can repair your ligament and reconstruct it in a kind of belt, suspenders way that once it heals the likelihood of you going back to pitching at the same level or above is 95%.”

Altchek received Columbia's John Jay Award for Distinguished Professional Achievement in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, the former Anne Salmson, whom he married in 1981, sons Charles and Christopher, and daughters Chloe and Sophie. Charles is president of Major League Soccer's third-tier MLS Next Pro minor league and was the Ivy League men's soccer player of the year while at Harvard in 2005 and 2006.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Boston Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins (73) walks off the mound next to manager Alex Cora (13) after an injury during the second inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

Credit: AP

Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins says he's done for season after tearing right ACL

Yankees All-Star Max Fried forced from start by index finger blister, which caused 4 past IL stints

Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 350 homers, doing so in 1,088 games, bettering Mark McGwire's 1,280

The Latest

FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams cannot make a catch in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)

Credit: AP

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

2m ago

Emails show DeSantis administration blindsided county officials with plans for 'Alligator Alcatraz'

4m ago

Maryland man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family

6m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.