Djokovic's daughter steals the show at Wimbledon with her victory dance

He said it's done to a song called “Pump It Up."

“There’s a song with my kids — look my daughter’s doing it right now,” a smiling Djokovic said as he looked into the crowd. “You want to show it darling?”

The TV camera then panned to Tara, who then showed everyone how it's done: pump your fists down, then left, right and overhead.

The crowd roared.

“She’s the master. It’s a little tradition we have right now. Hopefully we can keep going so we can keep pumping more in Wimbledon.”

