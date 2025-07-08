Diogo Jota was driving above the speed limit when he crashed, Spanish police believe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police believe Liverpool player Diogo Jota was driving over the speed limit when he and his brother died in a car crash last week.

Spain’s Civil Guard said on Tuesday that while their investigation into the cause of the crash last Thursday continues, they believe Jota was driving too fast when the Lamborghini veered off course after a tire burst.

Previously, the police had not said if Jota or his brother André Silva were driving. On Tuesday they said that it appeared Jota was.