Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte placed on restricted list following burglary

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list Friday after his home was burglarized during the All-Star break.

Marte was not in the lineup Friday night gainst St. Louis as he deals with what Scottsdale police called a “high-dollar residential burglary” while he and his family were in Atlanta for the All-Star game.

“He’s dealing with a personal issue, so he asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “So it’s kind of a day-to-day situation.”