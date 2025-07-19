Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte placed on restricted list following burglary

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list Friday after his home was burglarized during the All-Star break.
Marte was not in the lineup Friday night gainst St. Louis as he deals with what Scottsdale police called a “high-dollar residential burglary” while he and his family were in Atlanta for the All-Star game.
“He’s dealing with a personal issue, so he asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “So it’s kind of a day-to-day situation.”
The Diamondbacks made a flurry of moves before their first game back from the All-Star break, bringing up catcher Adrian Del Castillo and right-hander Trevor Richards from Triple-A Reno. Arizona also optioned infielder Tristan English to Reno and signed infielder Sergio Alcántara as a major league free agent.
Catcher Gabriel Moreno was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a broken finger suffered when he was hit by a pitch last month.
___
