Death toll from Kenya’s latest anti-government protest surges to 31

The death toll from Kenya’s latest anti-government protest has surged to 31, according to the state-funded human rights commission
Demonstrators gesture to anti-riot police during the historic 1990 "Saba Saba", a Swahili word that means seven seven, protests for democratic reforms in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The death toll from Kenya's anti-government protests on Monday has surged to 31, marking the highest single-day toll since the demonstrations began earlier this year, the state-funded human rights commission said Tuesday.

It said another 107 people were injured and more than 500 were arrested amid widespread destruction of property, including supermarkets. The arrest figure largely tracked with the one issued by police. The death toll did not say whether any security forces were included.

For weeks, youth and other citizens have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality and poor governance and to demand President William Ruto's resignation over alleged corruption and the rising cost of living.

Ruto has not commented on Monday's protest or its toll.

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, on Tuesday urged that the grievances leading to the protests are addressed. Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said he “renews his call for calm and restraint, and full respect for the freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.”

Monday’s demonstrations, which were met with police roadblocks preventing access to downtown Nairobi, were planned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the historic Saba Saba pro-democracy protests. Saba Saba is Swahili for Seven Seven.

July 7 holds deep significance in Kenya, marking the first major pro-democracy protests in 1990 that called on then-President Daniel arap Moi — Ruto’s political mentor — to transition from a one-party state to a multiparty democracy. That demand was realized during the 1992 general elections.

This year's wave of protests was sparked by a blogger's death in police custody last month. Police shot a civilian at close range during a protest on June 17. On June 25, thousands of youths turned out across the country.

A total of 50 people have been killed in the protests over the last two weeks.

The Kenya National Cohesion and Integration Commission, a government body whose commissioners are appointed by the president, on Tuesday urged politicians not to fuel ethnic tensions and criticized police for using excessive force towards protesters.

Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen last week told police to “shoot on sight” anyone who approaches police stations during protests after several were burned.

The public anger has built on Ruto's efforts to make Kenyans pay more to help pay off massive government debt. Last year, thousands of young people protesting rising taxes stormed parliament, leading Ruto to promise to cut government spending.

With some people taking advantage of the chaos, some businesses have said they have lost large amounts of goods.

"They invaded our shop, and by the way, we have lost so many things. We lost cash, phones, a lot of them,” mobile phone seller Nancy Gicharu said.

