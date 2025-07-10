Dan Iassogna to umpire behind plate in MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Iassogna will be the umpire crew chief and work the plate during Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Atlanta's Truist Park.

His crew will include Marvin Hudson at first, Chris Segal at second, Jansen Visconti at third, Jeremie Rehak in left and Erich Bacchus in right, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

Iassogna, 56, will work his second All-Star Game. He was at third base for the 2011 game at Arizona.