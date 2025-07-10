Georgia News
Georgia News

Dan Iassogna to umpire behind plate in MLB All-Star Game

Dan Iassogna will be the plate umpire and crew chief for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday night
FILE - Umpire Dan Iassogna (58) calls out New York Yankees' Jasson Domínguez, left, at second base as Tampa Bay Rays shortstop José Caballero, right, reacts during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack,File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Umpire Dan Iassogna (58) calls out New York Yankees' Jasson Domínguez, left, at second base as Tampa Bay Rays shortstop José Caballero, right, reacts during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack,File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Iassogna will be the umpire crew chief and work the plate during Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Atlanta's Truist Park.

His crew will include Marvin Hudson at first, Chris Segal at second, Jansen Visconti at third, Jeremie Rehak in left and Erich Bacchus in right, Major League Baseball said Thursday.

Iassogna, 56, will work his second All-Star Game. He was at third base for the 2011 game at Arizona.

He worked his first big league game in 1999, was hired to the major league staff in 2004 and appointed a crew chief ahead of the 2020 season. Iassogna umpired the World Series in 2012, ‘17 and ’22 along with eight League Championship Series and seven Division Series.

Segal, Visconti, Rehak and Bacchus will work their first All-Star Games and Hudson his second after being in left field in 2004 at Houston.

Tony Randazzo will be the replay umpire in New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Washington Nationals bench coach Miguel Cairo looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, June 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

Credit: AP

Interim Nationals GM pledges a 'fresh voice' and manager Cairo says 'it's hard' to replace Martinez

Zach McKinstry picked as AL All-Star sub as Tigers tie Dodgers for most picks for Midsummer Classic

McNeil's 2-run homer in 7th off Weaver lifts Mets over Yankees 6-5 in Subway Series opener

The Latest

FILE - Garth Lagerwey, then-general manager of the Seattle Sounders soccer team, gestures during training, May 3, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Credit: AP

Atlanta United president/CEO Garth Lagerwey undergoing cancer treatment and taking leave of absence

2h ago

Savannah Bananas talent pipeline? Tourney draws kid players from 44 states

2h ago

Poultry worker’s deportation upends Gainesville family

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.