Coca-Cola reports weakening global sales volumes in second quarter
48 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola reports weakening global sales volumes in second quarter.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested The Coca-Cola Co. would use cane sugar in its sodas. (Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime)

Trump says Coca-Cola will use cane sugar in U.S. But how many sodas will change?

President Donald Trump says he has sweet-talked Atlanta beverage giant The Coca-Cola Co. into changing its classic soda.

Trump says Coke will shift to cane sugar. But increasingly, shoppers want no sugar in their sodas

In the birthplace of Coca-Cola, some embrace a switch to cane sugar

Several people who set out to explore the World of Coca-Cola on Saturday said they’d be onboard with cane sugar in their Coke.

Takeaways from AP's report about cuts to government grants for nonprofits

1h ago

Giants play the Braves after Adames' 4-hit game

Baldwin hits 3-run HR, Vargas adds 2-run shot as White Sox beat Rays 8-3 for fourth straight win

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.