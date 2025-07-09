Chipmaker Nvidia becomes most valuable company in the world at $4 trillion

NEW YORK (AP) — Chipmaker Nvidia became the first public company to top $4 trillion in value on Wednesday after two-year investor frenzy.

Nvidia shares rose 2.5%, or $3.97, in early trading Wednesday, topping $164 each. At the beginning of 2023, Nvidia shares were around $14 each.

The poster child of the AI boom, Nvidia has grown into the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet. The stock's movement carries more weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes than every company except Apple. Two years ago, Nvidia's market value was below $600 billion.