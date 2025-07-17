Breaking: Collie Greenwood out as MARTA chief
Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams decides to retire from NFL at age 30

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has retired from the NFL at age 30
FILE - Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams cannot make a catch in the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file)

By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to retire from the NFL at age 30.

His agent, Tory Dandy, told general manager Joe Ortiz on Wednesday night, hours before the first full day of training camp.

Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.

He played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Coach Jim Harbaugh made no mention of Williams' decision when he spoke to media earlier Thursday.

The Chargers drafted Williams in the first round with the seventh overall pick in 2017. He had 330 career receptions, 5,104 receiving yards and 32 touchdown receptions over his career.

Williams helped Clemson win the national championship in 2017 and then decided to forego his senior year to enter the draft.

The Chargers also signed tackle Ryan Nelson from the UFL.

Nelson started 22 of 28 games for the Michigan Panthers over the last three years in the UFL, including an appearance in the league's championship game last year.

Nelson, who is from nearby Buena Park in Orange County, played four seasons at Virginia.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London smiles with wide receiver Chris Blair while maneuvering the ball during minicamp at the team's training facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

