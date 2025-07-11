Nation & World News
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner are Wimbledon's semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Taylor Fritz, and Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Britain's Cameron Norrie during a quarterfinal men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

3 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz takes on Taylor Fritz, and Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon.

Both matchups are scheduled to be played Friday at Centre Court, with No. 2 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Fritz leading things off at about 1:30 p.m. local time, followed by No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 6 Djokovic.

The two winners will meet Sunday to decide the champion.

Alcaraz has won the last two trophies at the All England Club, beating Djokovic in the final each time.

Alcaraz is on a career-best 23-match winning streak that includes the championship at the French Open a month ago, defeating Sinner in an epic five-set final after saving three match points.

In all, Spain's Alcaraz owns five Grand Slam titles at age 22. Italy's Sinner, who won the Australian Open in January, has three at age 23. They have combined to collect the last half-dozen majors.

That's nothing compared to what Djokovic has accomplished, of course. The 38-year-old from Serbia already has 24 Slam trophies, the most for a man, and is bidding for a 25th that would give him more than anyone in the history of tennis.

He also can pick up an eighth Wimbledon title, which would tie Roger Federer's men's mark. Martina Navratilova holds the overall record at the All England Club with nine triumphs in singles.

Fritz, a 27-year-old from California, is eyeing his first Grand Slam title. He was the runner-up to Sinner at least year's U.S. Open.

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during the men's singles quarter final match against Karen Khachanov of Russia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Italy's Flavio Cobolli during a quarterfinal men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the men's singles quarter final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz gestures as he plays Russia's Andrey Rublev during a fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump, from back row left, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, meet with Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, front row from second left, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu's wife Sara Netanyahu, Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israel's National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and Israel's Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

