Georgia News
Georgia News

Cardinals play the Braves in first of 3-game series

The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (40-52, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -120, Braves +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves on Friday to open a three-game series.

St. Louis is 50-44 overall and 28-18 in home games. The Cardinals have hit 94 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Atlanta has a 16-30 record in road games and a 40-52 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .384.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 22 doubles and eight home runs while hitting .296 for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 11 for 34 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 17 home runs, 55 walks and 58 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 43 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Baltimore Orioles' Ramón Laureano (12) hits an RBI double in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Laureano drives in go-ahead run in 3-run 10th inning as Orioles blast 3 homers and beat Braves 9-6

Westburg and Mullins hit homers to support Morton's winning return to Atlanta in Orioles' 3-2 win

Athletics Jacob Wilson's hand injury less severe than feared, All-Star Game status uncertain

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash Pop

2h ago

Toronto hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

Soderstrom's walk-off single gives A's 5-4 win over Braves in 11 innings

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.