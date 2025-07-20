Car crashes into a barn's roof in Germany, seriously injuring 2

BERLIN (AP) — Police in northwestern Germany on Sunday said that several people were injured when a car veered off a road, hit a 7-year-old boy on a trampoline and went flying into a barn roof on its side.

Police said that the car first collided with a parked vehicle in the town of Bohmte, broke through a hedge and drove into a garden where it hit the boy.

The car then went over uneven ground and it was apparently catapulted into the air and ended up crashing into the roof of a neighboring barn about 3 meters (10 feet) off the ground.