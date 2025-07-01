Canucks re-sign Boeser, Rangers land Gavrikov and Devils keep goalie Allen as NHL free agency opens

Nation & World News
The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Brock Boeser to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract
FILE - Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, right, celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, March 20, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

Forward Brock Boeser is staying put in Vancouver, after the Canucks opened the NHL's free agency period Tuesday by re-signing one of their own.

The six-time 20-goal-scorer agreed to a seven-year, $50.75 million contract in an announcement the Canucks made a little more than a half-hour into the start of the signing period.

“Brock has been a huge part of our organization, and we are extremely happy to have him back in the fold,” Canucks general manger Patrik Allvin said. “Brock is a leader and culture-setter in our locker room, and we’re confident he will continue to play an important role for our team.”

With Boeser, Vancouver took one of the more high-profile free agents off the board in what was already regarded as a depleted pool of talent. Numerous teams spent the lead-up by securing players by taking advantage of a record $7.5 million jump in the NHL's salary cap.

The New York Rangers signed Vladislav Gavrikov — considered the top defensive free agent available — to a seven-year contract worth $49 million, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

As the dust settled the top players available two hours in include forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

A division-by-division look at the frenzy:

Metropolitan

While the Rangers began remaking their blue line, nearby rival New Jersey re-signed backup goaltender Jake Allen for $9 million over five years and added winger Connor Brown.

"We have a great thing going here right now," Allen said. “We found a way to make it work. ... It just checked a lot of boxes, and I’m glad I’ll be able to finish my career here.”

Philadelphia filled its center void by signing Christian Dvorak for $5.4 million for next season and also got a goalie, Dan Vladar for $6.7 million over two years. The Islanders signed David Rittich to back up Ilya Sorokin.

Columbus finalized a $59.5 million, seven-year contract with defenseman Ivan Provorov.

“Ivan Provorov is the consummate pro and has been an important player during his two seasons in Columbus, so we are thrilled that he will continue to be a Blue Jacket for many years to come,” general manager Don Waddell said. "He is smart, talented, can play in all situations and has been remarkably consistent and durable throughout his career and we believe his best seasons are ahead of him.”

Carolina signed young forward Logan Stankoven to an eight-year extension worth $48 million. Stankoven, acquired from Dallas at the trade deadline as part of the return for Mikko Rantanen, will count $6 million against the cap from 2026-2034.

Atlantic

Back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Florida re-signed fourth-liner Tomas Nosek for the league-minimum $775,000 and shored up its backup goalie spot by signing recently acquired Daniil Tarasov for $1.05 million.

Boston agreed to sign rugged forward Tanner Jeannot to a five-year contract worth $17 million, according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced. The Bruins also acquired winger Viktor Arvidsson from Edmonton for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Toronto completed the trade of Mitch Marner to Vegas for Nicolas Roy. With Marner's departure, the Maple Leafs announced the signing of pending restricted free agent forward Matthew Knies to a six-year, $46.5 million contract.

The Buffalo Sabres are among teams that could be active in not ruling out the possibility of dealing 24-year-old defenseman Bowen Byram.

Central

While the league awaits Ehlers' destination after leaving Winnipeg, St. Louis got bigger up front by signing Nick Bjugstad for $3.5 million over the next two years. The Blues also sent forward Zachary Bolduc to Montreal for defenseman Logan Mailloux in a swap of 2021 first-round picks.

Utah is signing forward Brandon Tanev to a three-year contract worth $7.5 million, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Pacific

Corey Perry, who has reached the final and lost five of the past six years and is still playing at 40, is going to Los Angeles. He agreed with the Kings on a contract worth up to $4 million in salary and performance bonuses, according to a person familiar with the agreement who person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Seattle signed defenseman Ryan Lindgren for four years and $18 million.

“Ryan’s a heart-and-soul player who competes every shift,” Kraken GM Jason Botterill said. “He does whatever it takes to win and has been a key fixture on the penalty kill throughout his career."

The Canucks also reached agreements to sign goalie Thatcher Demko to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension and forward Conor Garland to a six-year, $36 million contract extension. Each player was entering the final year of his contract.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Oct. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton, file)

Credit: AP

FILE - Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers plays during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Ottawa Senators' Fabian Zetterlund (20) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Toronto, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Montreal Canadiens center Christian Dvorak (28) in action in the first period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Credit: AP

