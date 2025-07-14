Cameroon's president seeks an eighth term at the age of 92

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon's 92-year-old president announced Sunday he will seek his eighth term in the October elections. The announcement comes after speculation the aging leader would not run, setting the stage for an electoral showdown.

Paul Biya, Africa's second-longest-serving president after Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea, is frequently sick and abroad. Last year, talk spread that he had died, prompting the government to publicly deny the rumors. Cameroon's second president since independence from France in 1960, Biya has been in power since 1982.

Promising that the best is yet to come in his post on social media, Biya reiterated his determination to rule, saying, “Rest assured that my determination to serve you is commensurate with the serious challenges facing us."