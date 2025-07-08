NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark picks teammate Aliyah Boston first in WNBA All-Star Game draft and Napheesa Collier takes Breanna Stewart.
Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor
Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?
James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.
Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director
Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.