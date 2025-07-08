Breaking: Georgia college student among victims of Texas floods
Georgia News
Georgia News

Caitlin Clark picks teammate Aliyah Boston first in WNBA All-Star Game draft and Napheesa Collier takes Breanna Stewart

Caitlin Clark picks teammate Aliyah Boston first in WNBA All-Star Game draft and Napheesa Collier takes Breanna Stewart
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark picks teammate Aliyah Boston first in WNBA All-Star Game draft and Napheesa Collier takes Breanna Stewart.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, middle greets teammates during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Clark takes Indiana teammate Boston No. 1 in WNBA All-Star Game draft. Collier picks Stewart

1h ago

WNBA All-Star Game: Kayla Thornton, Gabby Williams, Kiki Iriafen, Sonia Citron among reserves

Missing Clark, Fever soar past Lynx 74-59 to win WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Latest

The investigation had been active since the couple were shot to death in February.

Credit: Henri Hollis

17-year-old Georgia girl charged with murdering her parents

Georgia Republican Burt Jones enters the 2026 governor's race by lending himself $10 million

Spanish-language journalist remains in ICE custody despite being granted bond

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.