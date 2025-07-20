Nation & World News
Bulgarian authorities seize a large amount of cocaine hidden in a van

Bulgarian border authorities say they've seized one of the largest hauls of cocaine hidden in a van heading to Turkey
Sealed bags of cocaine which were hidden in suitcases, seen below, and seized by Bulgarian border authorities, are displayed at a border customs' office in Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

Sealed bags of cocaine which were hidden in suitcases, seen below, and seized by Bulgarian border authorities, are displayed at a border customs' office in Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)
1 hour ago

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian border authorities said Sunday they have seized one of the largest hauls of cocaine from a Belgian-plated van en route to Turkey.

According to customs officials, the nearly 206 kilograms (453 pounds) of cocaine was the largest seizure at Bulgaria's land border. A vehicle inspection led to the discovery of the drugs valued at 20 million euros ($22 million). The drugs were hidden in 179 sealed bags stashed among personal belongings in five suitcases.

Haskovo District Prosecutor Ivan Stoyanov identified the three people attempting to cross the border into Turkey as a 40-year-old diplomat from the Democratic Republic of Congo accredited in Belgium, a 54-year-old Belgian citizen and a 43-year-old Bulgarian driver.

Stoyanov told reporters that they could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

An investigation has been launched together with partner organizations in other EU countries into the origins of the cocaine and its final recipients.

Bulgaria, which has taken steps in recent years against drug trafficking, is considered a transit point on the Balkan drug-trafficking route, which is used to supply Western Europe with heroin from Asia and the Middle East, and with cocaine from Latin America.

Sealed bags of cocaine which were hidden in suitcases, seen below, and seized by Bulgarian border authorities, are displayed at a border customs' office in Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

Sealed bags of cocaine which were hidden in suitcases and seized by Bulgarian border authorities, are displayed at a border customs' office in Kapitan Andreevo, Bulgaria, Sunday, July 20, 2025. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

