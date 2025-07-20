Brewers edge Dodgers for 10th straight win, completing season sweep

Nation & World News
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Abner Uribe throws to the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By KYLE GLASER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Abner Uribe retired Mookie Betts with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 on Sunday for their 10th straight victory.

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers, but Isaac Collins snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single as the Brewers finished 6-0 this season against the defending World Series champions. They extended their longest winning streak since 2021 by sweeping the NL West leaders for the second time in two weeks.

Los Angeles has dropped 10 of 12 overall.

Collins’ two-out single to center field off reliever Lou Trivino (3-1) broke a 4-all tie and put Milwaukee ahead for good after a back-and-forth start. The Dodgers cut their deficit to a run in the ninth and loaded the bases with two outs, but Uribe got Betts to line out to center for his sixth major league save and second this year.

Jose Quintana (7-3) allowed four runs over six innings for the win.

Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw permitted five hits and three runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Ohtani launched his 34th homer of the season and Esteury Ruiz hit his first with the Dodgers.

First baseman Freddie Freeman exited in the sixth after getting hit by a pitch on his left wrist.

Key moments

The Dodgers committed a trio of defensive miscues that helped the Brewers erase an early 3-0 deficit. Third baseman Tommy Edman airmailed a throw to first, Ruiz missed a cutoff man from left field and Andy Pages whiffed on a liner to center — all with two outs — to allow three Brewers runs to score.

Key stat

The Brewers are 34-12 since May 25, the best mark in the majors during that span.

Up next

Milwaukee RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.61 ERA) starts Monday in Seattle.

Ohtani (0-0, 1.00) pitches for the Dodgers against Minnesota.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani walks off the field after eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani heads to first after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, walks off the field as manager Dave Roberts stands by after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw bites his glove after being taken out of the game I'm the fifth during inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

