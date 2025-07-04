Brazilian hiker buried after fatal fall from Indonesian volcano

NITEROI, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian hiker who died after falling from the ridge of a volcano in Indonesia was buried on Friday in Rio de Janeiro state.

Juliana Marins' body arrived in Brazil on Tuesday, a week after authorities confirmed her death. Her family has accused Indonesian authorities of negligence and delays in the rescue and repatriation process.

On June 21, the 26-year-old tourist began summiting on Mount Rinjani, an active 3,726-meter (12,224-foot) volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok, with a guide and five other foreigners, when she fell about 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet), Indonesian authorities said.