Braves bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (39-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-49, fourth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Trevor Rogers (1-0, 2.05 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -160, Orioles +134; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves enter a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles after losing three games in a row.
Atlanta is 39-49 overall and 24-21 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.
Baltimore is 39-49 overall and 20-27 on the road. The Orioles have a 19-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 23 doubles and 17 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.
Gunnar Henderson has 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 29 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Orioles. Ramon Laureano is 14 for 40 with seven doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 24 runs
Orioles: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by four runs
INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)
Orioles: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (knee), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Maverick Handley: 7-Day IL (head), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (hip), Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
