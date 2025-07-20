Georgia News
Braves and Yankees meet, winner secures 3-game series

Both the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

New York Yankees (54-44, second in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (43-54, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (1-1, 6.66 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (4-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -132, Yankees +111; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 25-23 record at home and a 43-54 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

New York is 54-44 overall and 24-25 in road games. The Yankees are 42-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 41 extra base hits (24 doubles and 17 home runs). Sean Murphy is 11 for 36 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 61 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs). Cody Bellinger is 16 for 40 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Max Fried: day-to-day (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (fubular), Clarke Schmidt: 15-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

New York Yankees' Trent Grisham (12) hits a grand slam home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

