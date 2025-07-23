Braves and Giants meet in series rubber match

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -177, Giants +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta has a 26-25 record at home and a 44-56 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .389.

San Francisco has a 25-29 record on the road and a 53-49 record overall. The Giants have a 30-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Rafael Devers has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 10 for 37 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.