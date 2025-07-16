Bradley Beal, 3-time All-Star, agrees to buyout with the Phoenix Suns, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout on the two years remaining on his contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP about Beal’s buyout on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced.

The move paves the way for Beal to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers that includes a player option after he clears waivers, ESPN reported.