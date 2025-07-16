Nation & World News
Bradley Beal, 3-time All-Star, agrees to buyout with the Phoenix Suns, AP source says

Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a buyout on the final two years of his contract
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout on the two years remaining on his contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP about Beal’s buyout on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been officially announced.

The move paves the way for Beal to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers that includes a player option after he clears waivers, ESPN reported.

Beal is expected to give back $13.9 million of the $110 million he's owed from the Suns, which allows Phoenix more flexibility as it tries to rebuild its roster.

It's been a busy summer for the Suns, which also dealt 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for a package that included Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft, which the Suns used to select Duke center Khaman Maluach.

The 32-year-old Beal would join a veteran Clippers roster that includes James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Beal averaged 17.6 points over two disappointing, injury-filled seasons with the Suns.

Beal averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game during the 2020-21 season for the Washington Wizards, but his production has slowly declined since that point as injuries have taken a toll. He's missed at least 29 regular-season games with various ailments in each of the past four seasons.

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.