Bodies of all 7 missing people found at a California fireworks warehouse that exploded

Authorities say they've found the bodies of all seven people who had been missing since an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Northern California
In this image taken from video, smoke and flames rise from a fireworks warehouse explosion, July 1, 2025, in Esparto, Calif. (Hudson Sheats via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image taken from video, smoke and flames rise from a fireworks warehouse explosion, July 1, 2025, in Esparto, Calif. (Hudson Sheats via AP)
2 minutes ago

ESPARTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have found the bodies of all seven people missing since an explosion last week at a fireworks warehouse that caused a wildfire and shook a tiny farming community.

The barrage of fireworks that exploded Tuesday caused a massive blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building in Yolo County, which lies about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased were being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement Sunday.

“Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene,” the statement said. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in the town of Encarto, officials said.

The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics, which has more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the company said in a statement last week. “Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”

The wildfire covered nearly 80 acres (33 hectares) and scorched surrounding agricultural fields, officials said.

Inspectors are on the scene in the Nicetown area of Philadelphia, Sunday, Jun. 29, 2025, where there were fatalities after three row houses collapsed after a fire and explosion. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Chantal as it moves from South Carolina into central North Carolina on Sunday, July 6, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

