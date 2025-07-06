Bodies of all 7 missing people found at a California fireworks warehouse that exploded

ESPARTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have found the bodies of all seven people missing since an explosion last week at a fireworks warehouse that caused a wildfire and shook a tiny farming community.
The barrage of fireworks that exploded Tuesday caused a massive blaze that led to other spot fires and collapsed the building in Yolo County, which lies about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.
All human remains have been recovered from the charred warehouse site, but the identities of the deceased were being withheld pending family notifications, the county said in a statement Sunday.
“Crews are continuing to mitigate explosive hazards present at the scene,” the statement said. The cause of the explosion was under investigation.
Two people were treated for injuries following the blast in the town of Encarto, officials said.
The warehouse was managed by Devastating Pyrotechnics, which has more than 30 years of experience designing and producing fireworks shows, according to a screenshot of its website before it was taken down.
“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the company said in a statement last week. “Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”
The wildfire covered nearly 80 acres (33 hectares) and scorched surrounding agricultural fields, officials said.
Keep Reading
As ERs prep for July 4th, Atlanta experts say leave fireworks to pros
Atlanta emergency medicine experts offer fireworks advice, and warnings, ahead of July Fourth.
14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th
Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?