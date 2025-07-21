Billy Joel says he's 'OK' and not 'deathly ill' after receiving brain disorder diagnosis

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is doing much better, the "Piano Man" singer wants fans to know.

In May, Joel canceled all his upcoming concerts across North America and England after being diagnosed with fluid buildup in his brain that has affected his "hearing, vision and balance." The condition is called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, "a brain disorder that can affect brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more," the Cleveland Clinic says.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m OK,” Joel said in an interview with People magazine. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”