Breaking: Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica
Nation & World News
Billy Joel says he's 'OK' and not 'deathly ill' after receiving brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel is doing much better, the “Piano Man” singer wants fans to know
FILE - Billy Joel performs "You May Be Right" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel is doing much better, the "Piano Man" singer wants fans to know.

In May, Joel canceled all his upcoming concerts across North America and England after being diagnosed with fluid buildup in his brain that has affected his "hearing, vision and balance." The condition is called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, "a brain disorder that can affect brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more," the Cleveland Clinic says.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m OK,” Joel said in an interview with People magazine. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

“It was scary, but I’m OK,” Joel, 76, says. “I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.”

He also discussed his health in an episode of comedian Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, telling the host he feels "fine," adding that, "My balance sucks. It's like being on a boat... They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I'm feeling."

He added that his health issues are not “fixed,” but “it’s still being worked on.”

A representative for Joel declined additional comment.

In March, the “Uptown Girl” singer announced that he underwent surgery and had to undergo physical therapy. A statement at the time said doctors expected him to make a full recovery. It is unclear if his medical issues at the time were related to Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

The condition can cause problems with walking, bladder control and thinking, with symptoms worsening if left untreated. It’s relatively rare and can be hard to diagnose. It can be treated successfully with surgery to install a tube to drain excess fluid. Patients may need physical therapy in addition to surgery.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to the media in North Charleston, S.C., Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

Republicans can't stop talking about Joe Biden. That may be a problem

RFK Jr. and other Trump officials embrace psychedelics after FDA setback

OPINION

Georgians should not lose their health care to ICE immigration agent bonuses

The One Big Beautiful Bill act would increase immigration enforcement funding at the expense of the safety net for hungry, sick and vulnerable Georgians.

This courtroom sketch depicts Kilmar Abrego Garcia sitting in court during his detention hearing on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (Diego Fishburn via AP)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers ask judge to delay release from jail over deportation fears

Jimmy Buffett's widow accuses financial adviser of breaching fiduciary duty in $275M trust battle

Appeals court orders new trial for man convicted in 1979 Etan Patz case

Malcolm-Jamal Warner told striking SAG-AFTRA members in 2023, "We feel marginalized, unheard, unseen, undervalued. Welcome to what it feels like to be Black." He died in a drowning accident in Cost Rica. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

32m ago

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.