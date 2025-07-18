Biel and Charlotte FC visit Atlanta United

Charlotte FC (10-11-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-10-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +113, Charlotte FC +199, Draw +270; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Pep Biel leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Atlanta United following a two-goal outing against D.C. United.
United is 4-10-5 in Eastern Conference play. United is 4-0-0 when it records at least three goals.
Charlotte is 7-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks ninth in the league with 107 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Charlotte won the last game 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aleksey Miranchuk has three goals and two assists for United. Jamal Thiare has three goals over the last 10 games.
Biel has scored eight goals with nine assists for Charlotte. Patrick Agyemang has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
Charlotte: 4-5-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ajani Fortune (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).
Charlotte: Souleyman Doumbia (injured), Nathan Byrne (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
