Bangladesh mourns 31 dead in jet crash as students protest to demand accountability

Bangladesh, in shock after the crash involving its air force, marked Tuesday as a national day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-staff across the country.

Monday’s crash at the Milestone School and College caused a fire that left the two-story school building in Dhaka in flames. Officials said 171 people, mostly students and many with burns, were rescued and taken from the scene in helicopters, ambulances, motorized rickshaws and in the arms of firefighters and parents.

The students protesting outside the crash site at the Milestone School and College Tuesday demanded “accurate” publication of identities of the dead and injured, compensation for the families, and an immediate halt to the use of “outdated and unsafe” training aircraft by the Bangladesh air force.

They chanted slogans and accused security officials of beating them and manhandling teachers on Monday.

The students later became furious after two senior government advisers arrived at the scene, forcing the officials to take cover.

On Tuesday, 78 people, mostly students, remained hospitalized, said Sayeedur Rahman, a special assistant to Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus. Twenty deaths were reported initially, and seven died of their injuries overnight, authorities said.

Maherin Chowdhury, a teacher who rescued more than 20 students from the burning school, died from severe burn injuries, her colleague Tanzina Tanu said.

Doctors said late Monday that the condition of about two dozen injured remained critical. A blood donation camp has been opened at a specialized burn hospital where most of the injured were being treated.

Twenty bodies have been handed over to their families, with some of them possibly needing DNA matching after they were charred beyond recognition. Many relatives waited overnight at a specialized burn hospital for the bodies of their loved ones.

The Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft experienced a “technical malfunction” moments after takeoff from the A.K. Khandaker air force base at 1:06 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from the military.

The pilot, Flight Lt. Mohammed Toukir Islam, made “every effort to divert the aircraft away from densely populated areas toward a more sparsely inhabited location,” the military said, adding that it would investigate the cause of the crash.

The Milestone school, about an 11-kilometer (7-mile) drive from the air force base, is in a densely populated area near a metro station and numerous shops and homes.

It was the pilot’s first solo flight as he was completing his training course. It remained unclear if he managed to eject before the jet hit the building.

The first funeral prayers were held for the pilot in Dhaka on Tuesday morning and second prayers will be held in southwestern Rajshahi district where his parents live.

It is the deadliest plane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory. In 2008, another F-7 training jet crashed outside Dhaka, killing its pilot, who had ejected after he discovered a technical problem.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP