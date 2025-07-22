Baldwin hits 3-run HR, Vargas adds 2-run shot as White Sox beat Rays 8-3 for fourth straight win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Baldwin hit a three-run homer, Miguel Vargas added a two-run shot and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Monday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

Coming off a sweep at Pittsburgh, Chicago has won four consecutive games for the first time since May 8-11, 2024. The White Sox are 15-36 on the road.

Baldwin gave the White Sox a 3-0 lead in the second and Vargas made it 8-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth. It was Vargas' second homer in two games after a 96 at-bat drought.