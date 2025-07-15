Australian and Chinese leaders seek to boost trade despite differences on other issues

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Australia and China sought to deepen trade ties despite their differences over regional security and human rights at talks Tuesday in the Chinese capital.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that seeking common ground while setting aside differences is in line with "the fundamental interests of our two countries and our two peoples.”

Albanese concurred with Xi's remark, saying “That approach has indeed produced very positive benefits for both Australia and for China.”