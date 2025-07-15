Nation & World News
Australian and Chinese leaders seek to boost trade despite differences on other issues

Australia and China are working to strengthen trade ties despite disagreements over security and human rights
China's President Xi Jinping, center, gestures as he greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

53 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Australia and China sought to deepen trade ties despite their differences over regional security and human rights at talks Tuesday in the Chinese capital.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that seeking common ground while setting aside differences is in line with "the fundamental interests of our two countries and our two peoples.”

Albanese concurred with Xi's remark, saying “That approach has indeed produced very positive benefits for both Australia and for China.”

Australia, like many countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is caught between China and the United States. Its economy is heavily dependent on exports to China, including iron ore for the steel industry. It also shares America's concerns with China's human rights record and its growing military activity in the Pacific, including in waters near Australia.

Albanese has sought to repair Australia's relationship with China since his election in 2022.

“One in four of our jobs depends upon trade,” he said at a news conference in Shanghai on Monday. He noted Australia’s efforts to diversify its trade by expanding ties with Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia and Singapore.

Albanese is in Beijing at the midpoint of a weeklong trip to China that started in Shanghai, China’s commercial capital, where government and business leaders from the two countries discussed deepening cooperation in tourism and reducing carbon emissions in iron ore mining and steel production.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts as he holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, talks to China's President Xi Jinping, second left, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gestures during a media event in Sydney, Friday, July 11, 2025. (Steven Markham/AAP Image via AP)

Jesuit Josep LluÌs Iriberri points toward Manresa, where his group of pilgrims will conclude the Ignatian Way pilgrimage, in Spain, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Joseph Wilson)

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

