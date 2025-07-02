Australia cancels rapper Ye's visa over 'Heil Hitler' release

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ye, the U.S. rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was recently stripped of an Australian visa after he released his single "Heil Hitler," a government minister said on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke revealed Ye has been traveling for years to Australia, where his wife of three years, Bianca Censori, was born. Her family live in Melbourne.

Burke said “Heil Hitler,” released in May, promoted Nazism. The song has been criticized as an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler.