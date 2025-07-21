Atlanta visits Las Vegas following Wilson's 37-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Atlanta Dream after A'ja Wilson scored 37 points in the Las Vegas Aces' 90-86 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Aces have gone 6-4 at home. Las Vegas is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dream are 5-6 in road games. Atlanta ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Brionna Jones averaging 9.3.

Las Vegas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 83.8 points per game, 1.7 more than the 82.1 Las Vegas allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 22.3 points for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.