Atlanta United and DC United play to 0-0 tie

Luis Barraza had his third shutout of the season for D
29 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Barraza had his third shutout of the season for D.C. United on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with Atlanta United.

D.C. United (4-10-7) snapped a three-game losing streak — during which the club was outscored 10-1.

Atlanta had 58% possession but was outshot 8-7.

D.C.'s Conner Antley hit the post with a shot from the right side of the area in the seventh minute.

Atlanta (4-10-5) has been outscored 9-1 during its current four-game winless streak. Brad Guzan stopped one shot and the 40-year-old goalkeeper had his second shutout of the season.

Atlanta United defender Efrain Morales #21 during the match against D.C. United at Audi Field in Washington, DC on Saturday July 5, 2025. (Photo by Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta United)

Credit: Taylor McLaughlin/Atlanta United

