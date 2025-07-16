Georgia News
Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky

Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray each added 14 points, and the Atlanta Dream cruised past the Chicago Sky 86-49
1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray each added 14 points, and the Atlanta Dream cruised past the Chicago Sky 86-49 on Wednesday.

Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run and closed the frame with a 74-36 lead. The Dream made 13 field goals in the third — one more than the Sky had through three quarters.

The score was 62-26 before the Sky made their second field goal of the second half with 3:24 left in the third. The Dream led by as many as 43 in the fourth.

Both teams were missing key starters. Chicago star Angel Reese missed her first game of the season with a leg injury and guard Ariel Atkins was out due to a calf injury. Dream forward Rhyne Howard will be out for the rest of July with a knee injury.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao finished with 13 points and Naz Hillmon scored 10 for Atlanta (13-9). Jordin Canada had eight assists.

Rebecca Allen had a team-high nine points and three 3-pointers — all in the third quarter — for Chicago (7-15). Kamilla Cardoso added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago avoided its lowest scoring game in franchise history when Moriah Jefferson made a jumper in the lane with 30.3 seconds left.

