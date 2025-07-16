Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 15 points, Brionna Jones and Allisha Gray each added 14 points, and the Atlanta Dream cruised past the Chicago Sky 86-49 on Wednesday.
Atlanta opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run and closed the frame with a 74-36 lead. The Dream made 13 field goals in the third — one more than the Sky had through three quarters.
The score was 62-26 before the Sky made their second field goal of the second half with 3:24 left in the third. The Dream led by as many as 43 in the fourth.
Both teams were missing key starters. Chicago star Angel Reese missed her first game of the season with a leg injury and guard Ariel Atkins was out due to a calf injury. Dream forward Rhyne Howard will be out for the rest of July with a knee injury.
Rookie Te-Hina Paopao finished with 13 points and Naz Hillmon scored 10 for Atlanta (13-9). Jordin Canada had eight assists.
Rebecca Allen had a team-high nine points and three 3-pointers — all in the third quarter — for Chicago (7-15). Kamilla Cardoso added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Chicago avoided its lowest scoring game in franchise history when Moriah Jefferson made a jumper in the lane with 30.3 seconds left.
___
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Jordin Canada catches fire, but Dream collapse in second half against Fever
Jordin Canada powered the Atlanta Dream in the first half, but the Indiana Fever responded with a dominant second-half surge.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players
Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.
How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it
Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?
Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction
Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.