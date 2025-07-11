Atlanta man gets more than 150 years in prison for starving daughter and abusing other children

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta man accused of killing his 4-year-old daughter by denying her food and water has been sentenced to more than 150 years in prison after being convicted of murder, kidnapping and other charges, prosecutors said.

Rodney McWeay, 33, was sentenced Thursday in Treasure McWeay's death. He was also convicted of other counts stemming from the abuse of his two other children, who are 3 and 4, authorities said.

“Treasure suffered from hunger, thirst and neglect at the hands of her father, who used violence and control to keep her and her brothers from the help they needed,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement.