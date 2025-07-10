Georgia News
Athletics play the Braves in series rubber match

The Athletics and Atlanta Braves play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (40-51, fourth in the NL East) vs. Athletics (38-56, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (7-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -156, Athletics +130; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Atlanta Braves meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics have a 38-56 record overall and a 17-30 record in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Atlanta has a 16-29 record on the road and a 40-51 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 19 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 12 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 17 home runs while slugging .487. Sean Murphy is 8 for 31 with four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 3-7, .243 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (arm), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Maria Bonilla (center) with her children, (from left) Araceli Bonilla, 22; Magali Bonilla, 21; Henrin Bonilla, 17; and Tatiana Bonilla, 15. Maria Bonilla was detained and eventually deported to El Salvador after a routine check-in with ICE. (GoFundMe)

Credit: GoFundMe

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

