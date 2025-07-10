Nation & World News
Athletics' Brent Rooker joins list of Home Run Derby participants

Athletics slugger Brent Rooker is adding his name to the list of Home Run Derby participants
1 hour ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics slugger Brent Rooker is adding his name to the list of Home Run Derby participants.

Rooker announced Thursday that he’s participating in the event, which takes place Monday in Atlanta. He will become the first Athletics player in the Home Run Derby since Matt Olson in 2021.

"Competing in the Home Run Derby has always been a dream of mine," Rooker said in an Instagram post. "Can't wait to make it happen next week in Atlanta! See ya there!"

Rooker, 30, entered Thursday with a .270 batting average, 19 homers and 50 RBIs, putting him on pace for a third straight season of at least 30 homers. He went deep 30 times in 2023 and had 39 homers in 2024.

His 58 homers since the start of the 2024 season rank him third among all American League players.

The only A’s to win the Derby were Mark McGwire in 1992 and Yoenis Céspedes in 2013 and 2014.

Other announced participants include Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and Washington’s James Wood.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

