Athletics' Brent Rooker joins list of Home Run Derby participants

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics slugger Brent Rooker is adding his name to the list of Home Run Derby participants.

Rooker announced Thursday that he’s participating in the event, which takes place Monday in Atlanta. He will become the first Athletics player in the Home Run Derby since Matt Olson in 2021.

"Competing in the Home Run Derby has always been a dream of mine," Rooker said in an Instagram post. "Can't wait to make it happen next week in Atlanta! See ya there!"