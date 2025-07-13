Astros' Isaac Paredes will miss the All-Star Game because of a family matter

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has dropped out of next week’s All-Star Game to attend to a family matter.

Paredes was added to the roster Wednesday after Cleveland's José Ramírez opted out to rest a nagging Achilles tendon injury.

Paredes was in the Astros’ lineup at designated hitter Sunday for the finale of a series against the Texas Rangers and manager Joe Espada said he wouldn’t miss any time after the break because of the issue.