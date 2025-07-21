Breaking: Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Appeals court orders new trial for man convicted in 1979 Etan Patz case

A federal appeals court has overturned the conviction of the man who was found guilty in 2017 of killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979
FILE - A photograph of Etan Patz hangs on an angel figurine, as part of a makeshift memorial in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, May 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A photograph of Etan Patz hangs on an angel figurine, as part of a makeshift memorial in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, May 28, 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By JENNIFER PELTZ – Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The man convicted in the 1979 killing of 6-year-old Etan Patz was awarded a new trial Monday as a federal appeals court overturned the guilty verdict in one of the nation's most notorious missing child cases.

Pedro Hernandez has been serving 25 years to life in prison since his 2017 conviction. He had been arrested in 2012 after a decades-long, haunting search for answers in Etan’s disappearance, which happened on the first day he was allowed to walk alone to his school bus stop in New York City.

The appeals court said the trial judge gave a “clearly wrong” and “manifestly prejudicial” response to a jury note during Hernandez's 2017 trial — his second. His first trial ended in a jury deadlock in 2015.

The court ordered Hernandez’s release unless the 64-year-old gets a new trial within “a reasonable period.”

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which prosecuted the case, said it was reviewing the decision. The trial predated current DA Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.

Harvey Fishbein, an attorney for Hernandez, declined to comment when reached Monday by phone.

A message seeking comment was sent to Etan's parents. They spent decades pursuing an arrest, and then a conviction, in their son's case and pressing to improve the handling of missing-child cases nationwide.

Etan was among the first missing children pictured on milk cartons. His case contributed to an era of fear among American families, making anxious parents more protective of kids who many once allowed to roam and play unsupervised in their neighborhoods.

The Patzes’ advocacy helped establish a national missing-children hotline and made it easier for law enforcement agencies to share information about such cases. The May 25 anniversary of Etan’s disappearance became National Missing Children’s Day.

Etan’s case spurred a huge search and an enduring, far-flung investigation. But no trace of him was ever found. A civil court declared him dead in 2001.

Hernandez was a teenager working at a convenience shop in Etan’s downtown Manhattan neighborhood when the boy vanished. Police met him while canvassing the area but didn't suspect him until they got a 2012 tip that he’d made remarks years earlier about having killed a child in New York.

Hernandez then confessed to police, saying he'd lured Etan into the store's basement by promising the boy a soda and choked him because "something just took over me." He said he put Etan, still alive, in a box that he left with curbside trash.

Hernandez’s lawyers said his confession was false, spurred by a mental illness that makes him confuse reality with imagination. He also has a very low IQ.

The trials happened in a New York state court. Etan's appeal eventually wound into federal court and came to revolve around Hernandez' police interrogation in 2012.

Police questioned Hernandez for seven hours — and they said he confessed — before they read him his rights and started recording the interrogation. Hernandez then repeated his admission on tape, at least twice.

During nine days of deliberations, jurors sent repeated queries about those statements. The last inquiry asked whether they had to disregard the two recorded confessions, if they concluded that the first one -- given before the Miranda warning -- was invalid.

The judge said no. The appeals court said the jury should have gotten a more thorough explanation of its options, which could have included disregarding all of the confessions as improperly obtained.

___ Associated Press writers Larry Neumeister in New York and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed.

FILE - Pedro Hernandez appears in Manhattan criminal court with his attorney, Harvey Fishbein, Nov. 15, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A newspaper with a photograph of Etan Patz is seen on May 28, 2012, at a makeshift memorial in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, where Patz lived before his disappearance on May 25, 1979. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pedro Hernandez appears in Manhattan criminal court, Nov. 15, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A general view of the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in Newark on Monday, June 16, 2025, in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)

Credit: AP

Last of 4 detainees recaptured after escape from New Jersey immigration detention center

Judge orders LA prosecutors to explain why Menendez brothers' conviction shouldn't be re-examined

Off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer shot in NYC in apparent robbery, police say

The Latest

Belgium's Emma Meesseman, center, tries to score against Spain's Andrea Vilaro, during the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025 final match between Spain and Belgium at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus near Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Credit: AP

Emma Meesseman will join the Liberty in her return to the WNBA, AP source says

7m ago

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 'Cosby Show' actor, dies at 54 in Costa Rica drowning

9m ago

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s lawyers ask judge to delay release from jail over deportation fears

16m ago

Featured

Malcolm-Jamal Warner told striking SAG-AFTRA members in 2023, "We feel marginalized, unheard, unseen, undervalued. Welcome to what it feels like to be Black." He died in a drowning accident in Cost Rica. (Rodney Ho/AJC)

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@a

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

38m ago

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.