Another seed leaves Wimbledon when Madison Keys is surprised by Laura Siegemund

This most unpredictable of Wimbledons has delivered yet another surprise
Laura Siegemund of Germany reacts after beating Madison Keys of the U.S. during their women's singles third round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Laura Siegemund of Germany reacts after beating Madison Keys of the U.S. during their women's singles third round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — This most unpredictable of Wimbledons delivered yet another surprise Friday when reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys, the No. 6 seed, was a lopsided loser in the third round, eliminated 6-3, 6-3 by 104th-ranked Laura Siegemund of Germany.

Keys' exit left just one of the top six women in the bracket before the end of Week 1: No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who was scheduled to face 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu later in the day.

No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini and No. 5 Zheng Qinwen already were out. The men's field also has seen its share of surprises, including a Wimbledon-record 13 seeds gone in the first round.

“At times, it wasn’t the best quality, let’s say. But I managed, and in the end, it's just important to find solutions and I did that well. Kept my nerves in the end," Siegemund said, then added with a laugh: "There are always nerves. If you don’t have nerves in this moment, you’re probably dead.”

Wimbledon might be the only Grand Slam event where Keys hasn't reached at least the semifinals, but she has participated in the quarterfinals there twice and is enjoying a breakthrough 2025, including her title at Melbourne Park in January.

Keys' power vs. Siegemund's spins and slices offered quite a contrast in styles, and this outcome was surprisingly one-way traffic on a windy afternoon at No. 2 Court. The key statistic, undoubtedly, was this: Keys made 31 unforced errors, 20 more than Siegemund.

When it ended with one last backhand return from Keys that sailed wide, Siegemund smiled broadly, raised her arms and jumped up and down repeatedly.

“You can’t not be happy when you beat a great player like Madison,” Siegemund said.

How unexpected is this for Siegemund? Before this year, her career record at the All England Club was 2-5, and she'd never made it past the second round. Taking into account all four Grand Slam tournaments, she had reached the third round only once in 28 previous appearances, getting to the quarterfinals at the 2020 French Open.

“There is technically no pressure for me,” said Siegemund, at 37 the oldest woman remaining in the tournament. “I try to remember that I only play for myself. I don’t feel like I need to prove anything anymore. My boyfriend often tells me that.”

On Sunday, the German faces another unexpected participant at this stage of the grass-court major: 101st-ranked Solana Sierra of Argentina, who lost in qualifying and made it into the main draw when another player withdrew.

What else happened at Wimbledon on Friday?

Ben Shelton played for all of four points and about a minute, wrapping up his second-round match against Rinky Hijikata that was suspended Thursday night. Four-time major title winner Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon ended in the third round for the third time, eliminated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. And No. 13 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. advanced to the fourth round.

Who is scheduled to play at the All England Club on Saturday?

Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek will take on Danielle Collins at Centre Court — who could forget their testy exchange at the Paris Olympics? — while No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time major champ Novak Djokovic also are involved in matches at the main stadium. Two American women will be in action at No. 1 Court: Hailey Baptiste faces No. 7 Mirra Andreeva of Russia, and No. 10 Emma Navarro plays defending champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

Howard Fendrich has been the AP's tennis writer since 2002. Find his stories here: https://apnews.com/author/howard-fendrich. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Laura Siegemund of Germany, right, greets Madison Keys of the U.S. at the net after winning their women's singles third round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's singles second round match against Rinky Hijikata of Australia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Naomi Osaka of Japan leaves the court after losing to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during a third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reacts after beating Naomi Osaka of Japan during a third round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 4, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

