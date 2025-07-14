Nation & World News
An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude shakes Panama, with no immediate reports of damage

An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude has struck off the Pacific coast of Panama
1 hour ago

PANAMA CITY (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Monday, authorities said. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake occurred around midday about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of Punta Burica at a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), in Panama’s Chiriquí province near the border with Costa Rica.

The temblor was felt in Chiriquí and surrounding areas in western Panama, a region known for frequent seismic activity. Local officials said that there was no threat of a tsunami.

Panama’s civil protection agency said it would continue monitoring the situation, but confirmed no damage to infrastructure had been immediately reported.

