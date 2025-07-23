American defender Caleb Wiley again loaned to Watford by Chelsea

American defender Caleb Wiley was again loaned from Chelsea to second-tier Watford on Tuesday after spending the second half of last season with the Hornets.

The 20-year-old left back joined Chelsea from Major League Soccer's Atlanta United last July and was loaned to Strasbourg for the 2024-25 season. He made three starts and three substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 club. His last appearance was Nov. 24, when he dislocated a shoulder during a collision against Nice.

Wiley had surgery, the loan was cut short and he was loaned to Watford, where he debuted on March 8.