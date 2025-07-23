Georgia News
American defender Caleb Wiley again loaned to Watford by Chelsea

American defender Caleb Wiley has again been loaned from Chelsea to second-tier Watford after spending the second half of last season with the Hornets
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

American defender Caleb Wiley was again loaned from Chelsea to second-tier Watford on Tuesday after spending the second half of last season with the Hornets.

The 20-year-old left back joined Chelsea from Major League Soccer's Atlanta United last July and was loaned to Strasbourg for the 2024-25 season. He made three starts and three substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 club. His last appearance was Nov. 24, when he dislocated a shoulder during a collision against Nice.

Wiley had surgery, the loan was cut short and he was loaned to Watford, where he debuted on March 8.

He has made three appearances for the U.S. and also was on the American team at last year's Olympic soccer tournament.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

