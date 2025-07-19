Georgia News
Albies hits 3-run homer, Acuña has defensive gem to lead the Braves past the Yankees

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a spectacular throw and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 7-3 on Friday night as both teams resumed action after the All-Star break
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. runs to third base in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
44 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a spectacular throw and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 7-3 on Friday night as both teams resumed action after the All-Star break.

Spencer Strider (4-7) threw six shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits and three walks.

Albies was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and launched a 390-foot homer just in front of the Chop House in right to make it 6-0 in the third inning.

Acuña was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and runs scored, but his best play came when he threw out Jorbit Vivas for a double play in the third inning.

Vivas was trying to tag up from second base on a fly to deep in the corner in right, but Acuña's throw reached third on the fly to get a surprised Vivas, who slowed up as he approached the bag.

Ian Hamilton (1-1) took the loss after leading off a bullpen game for the Yankees by surrendering three runs in the first inning. Rico Garcia, making his debut with the Yankees, gave up Albies' three-run homer in the third.

New York star Aaron Judge was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts three days after playing in his seventh All-Star Game in the same park.

Giancarlo Stanton had a pinch-hit two-run double for the Yankees in the seventh inning.

Key moment

The Yankees cut it to 7-3 in the seventh and had Judge up with men on first and third with two outs, but Dylan Lee struck out the slugger on a full count.

Key stat

The six shutout innings for Strider marked the second time he accomplished that line this season, matching an outing on June 14 against Colorado.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.63) was set to face recently acquired LHP Joey Wentz (2-1, 6.32) on Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar, left, slides home ahead of a tag from New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Jurickson Profar, right, reacts after scoring a run in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin hits an RBI single in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) hits an RBI double to score Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Thornton family poses for a group photo during their annual reunion held in Atlanta in June 2025.

Credit: Natrice Miller/ AJC

