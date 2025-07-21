Alaska Airlines resumes operations after tech outage grounds all flights

Alaska Airlines has resumed operations following an undisclosed technical error affecting its entire system for approximately three hours, the company announced.

The carrier experienced an “IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights" around 8 p.m. Pacific time Sunday. The stop was lifted at 11 p.m., the Seattle-based company said in a social media post.

“As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal,” the post said.