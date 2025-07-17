Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86

A’ja Wilson scored a season-high 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces held off a late rally to beat the Dallas Wings 90-86
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to scoring during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
11 hours ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored a season-high 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces held off a late rally to beat the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Wilson, who had 34 points and 16 rebounds in a 104-102 win over Golden State on Saturday, finished 15 of 25 from the field to reach 30-plus points for the fourth time this season. Her 37 points tied for most points in a WNBA game this season.

Las Vegas created separation in the third quarter by going on an 18-2 run to build a 70-48 lead. The Aces scored 12 straight points during the run as Dallas went scoreless for three-plus minutes.

The Wings rallied in the fourth, opening on a 9-1 run to get within 73-61 on a 3-pointer by Paige Bueckers. Dallas added a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to cut its deficit to 86-82 with 1:04 left.

Bueckers made a baseline jumper with 26.5 seconds left to pull within 86-84, but Wilson was fouled while making a layup at the other end for a four-point lead. The Wings missed two 3-pointers and the Aces made their free throws.

Jewell Loyd added 14 points and Aaliyah Nye had 13 for Las Vegas (11-11). Jackie Young injured her right hip early in the fourth and did not return.

Bueckers scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth and rookie JJ Quinerly added 17 for Dallas (6-17). Luisa Geiselsoder scored a career-high 14 points — all in the first half. Arike Ogunbowale was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) strips the ball from Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner (42) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

WNBA ready for the spotlight with All-Star Game in Indiana this weekend

The Latest

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., walks to his office from the Senate chamber as Senate Republicans vote on President Donald Trump's request to cancel about $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Senate passes $9 billion in spending cuts to public broadcasting, foreign aid

7m ago

Connie Francis, whose hit songs included 'Who's Sorry Now?' and 'Pretty Little Baby,' dies at 87

8m ago

Syrian forces withdraw from Sweida after ceasefire goes into effect

9m ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.