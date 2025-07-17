A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored a season-high 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season and the Las Vegas Aces held off a late rally to beat the Dallas Wings 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Wilson, who had 34 points and 16 rebounds in a 104-102 win over Golden State on Saturday, finished 15 of 25 from the field to reach 30-plus points for the fourth time this season. Her 37 points tied for most points in a WNBA game this season.

Las Vegas created separation in the third quarter by going on an 18-2 run to build a 70-48 lead. The Aces scored 12 straight points during the run as Dallas went scoreless for three-plus minutes.