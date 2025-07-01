Nation & World News
Nation & World News

After screwworm scare, US-Mexico border set to reopen for cattle imports

The United States and Mexico plan to reopen the U.S. border to Mexican cattle imports in July
FILE- Cattle serve as the backdrop for a roundtable discussion on the New World Screwworm at the Texas A&M Beef Center in College Station, Texas on, April 29, 2025. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE- Cattle serve as the backdrop for a roundtable discussion on the New World Screwworm at the Texas A&M Beef Center in College Station, Texas on, April 29, 2025. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Updated 56 minutes ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the United States said they would gradually reopen the United States border to cattle imports from Mexico in July after U.S. agriculture officials suspended them in May over fears of the northward spread of the screwworm, agriculture officials in both countries said Monday.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said via X that “key progress” had been made. She noted that more than 100 million sterile flies were being dispersed weekly and there had been no northward spread in eight weeks.

The U.S. restricted Mexican cattle shipments in late November following the detection of the pest, but lifted the ban in February after protocols were put in place to evaluate the animals prior to entry into the country. But after an “unacceptable northward advancement” of the screwworm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement it was suspending them again in May.

Mexico Agriculture and Rural Development Secretary Julio Berdegué said he participated in a virtual meeting with Rollins Monday and that the border opening would begin July 7.

Rollins and Berdegué applauded the close cooperation between both governments.

The screwworm is a larva of the Cochliomyia hominivorax fly that can invade the tissues of any warm-blooded animal, including humans. The parasite enters the skin, causing serious and life-threatening damage and lesions.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Border Patrol Agent Rood looks out to a gap in the two border walls separating Mexico and the United States, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: AP

A look at how Trump's big bill could change the US immigration system

Military requesting to pull 200 troops back from California protest duty

Trump to visit new Florida immigration detention facility

The Latest

FILE - Cuban doctors arrive at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, June 8, 2020, after traveling to Italy to help with the COVID-19 emergency response. (Ismael Francisco/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Trump moves to toughen US policy on Cuba

6m ago

Japanese manufacturers are slightly more optimistic despite Trump tariff worries

26m ago

NBA free agency opens with Spurs, Rockets, Hawks, Magic and Mavs among those making early moves

34m ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.