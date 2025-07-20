Nation & World News
Aaron Judge ties A-Rod on Yankees' all-time home run list at 351 in win over Braves

Aaron Judge hit the first home run of his MLB career the day after Alex Rodriguez retired
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
49 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the first home run of his MLB career the day after Alex Rodriguez retired. Now, the two are tied on the Yankees' all-time home run list.

Judge hit his 351st career homer in a 4-2 win over the Braves on Sunday, moving into a tie with A-Rod for sixth place in Yankees history.

“Just an incredible honor, especially, you know, growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching what he did in pinstripes,” Judge said. “He’s a legend. One of the best ever players.”

Judge trails Yankee greats Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493), Joe DiMaggio (361) and Yogi Berra (358) in career homers for New York.

Judge's homer on Sunday was his 36th of the season. He is two behind MLB leader Cal Raleigh of the Mariners, who won the Home Run Derby in Atlanta on Monday.

Judge hit a solo shot in the first inning that traveled 409 feet to right field off Grant Holmes, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead. It was his eighth home run in his last 17 games.

The Yankees travel to Toronto to face the AL East-leading Blue Jays in a three-game series starting Monday.

