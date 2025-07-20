Aaron Judge ties A-Rod on Yankees' all-time home run list at 351 in win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the first home run of his MLB career the day after Alex Rodriguez retired. Now, the two are tied on the Yankees' all-time home run list.

Judge hit his 351st career homer in a 4-2 win over the Braves on Sunday, moving into a tie with A-Rod for sixth place in Yankees history.

“Just an incredible honor, especially, you know, growing up watching A-Rod for so many years and watching what he did in pinstripes,” Judge said. “He’s a legend. One of the best ever players.”