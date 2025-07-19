Exclusive: Critics of MARTA CEO see departure as chance for fresh start
A vehicle drives into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people

The Los Angeles Fire Department reports a vehicle has driven into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring over 20 people
Updated 32 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people on a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring more than 20 people.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said Saturday that the incident left five people in critical condition.

Another eight to 10 people were in serious condition and between 10 and 15 victims were in fair condition, the department said.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.

