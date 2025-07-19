A vehicle drives into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people on a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring more than 20 people.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said Saturday that the incident left five people in critical condition.
Another eight to 10 people were in serious condition and between 10 and 15 victims were in fair condition, the department said.
The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood.
Keep Reading
Credit: Ben Hendren
At least 11 injured in chaos at MARTA station after Beyoncé concert
A Beyonce concertgoer said she had just stepped off the escalator when it started speeding up behind her. It made a loud clanging sound, and people started tumbling.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.